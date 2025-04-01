Free Capricorn monthly horoscope for April 2025

In April, Capricorns are welcome to keep things on the down low. Take advantage of this time to work on yourself and let the monthly horoscope help you grow!

Your monthly horoscope is here to help with some practical advice that will keep you on track.

While your career remains relatively stagnant, if a little exhausting, your love life is set for a time of turmoil. Make changes to how you perceive and respond to your partner and be aware that keeping quiet about difficulties will only make things harder in the long run!

Love and relationships

You are not exactly in a good mood. Show some healthy confidence, but try to avoid being too direct and brash. You don't like arguments, especially with people close to you, but keeping quiet about difficulties damages your harmony. Think carefully about what you say and write.

Health and fitness

Enormous demands on your energy lead to periods of exhaustion, so you should plan a little relaxation. You go full throttle during the day, but are exhausted in the evening, so keep this in mind when figuring out a schedule. Work on your fitness again.

Career and finances

You can do the work easily, so try to avoid stress. Routine isn't your thing, but you'll get the hang of it quickly now. You'll get exactly the bit of luck you need to succeed. The conditions are favourable, so use this to present your plan.