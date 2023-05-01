Free Capricorn monthly Horoscope for May 2023

What does May 2023 have in store for Capricorn? Find out what celestial events will make this month special for your zodiac sign, and check out your horoscope.

Is May about to shower Capricorn with opportunities for love, work, and health? The monthly horoscope for May 2023 can help you figure out what you need to cultivate this spring.

Keep up with your free monthly horoscope for zodiac sign Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The stars are sending Capricorn the energy you need to chase your dreams. The month of May is always associated with growth. This May 2023 is no different. The Flower Moon on May 5 will send extra energy that can be used to plant fruitful seeds for your future projects. The question to ask is: What do you want to grow? Let your horoscope help you find your best possible future. Bloom bright this spring with your zodiac sign's reading below.

Capricorn monthly horoscope for May 2023

Love and Relationships Don't pretend to have feelings that simply aren't there. It can make things easier in the moment, but it's not good in the long run. Your partner may be super jealous and watching your every move. Talk to them, they're not doing good mentally. A hug can work wonders. Regardless if your single or attached, connections will be made quickly, this May. Health and Fitness You're feeling stable and robust. But these days you're a bit more emotional than usual. That can make you vulnerable to sickness. Capricorn, take time to relax. Make sure you also keep up your fitness program! Don't go too out of your way to help others. You've got to take care of number one first.

Career and Finances Use your influence and step into the limelight. Leave well-trodden paths behind you and dare to step forward. Someone will put you in a successful starting position. Don't burden yourself with tasks you can't handle. This will save you from unnecessary failure. This May, do more things that require accuracy and precise work, and you will thrive.

