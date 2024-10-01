Free Capricorn monthly horoscope for October 2024

Capricorns need to change gears this October! Go into all-action mode and get to that next level over the next weeks with some practical advice from your monthly horoscope !

Let your horoscope guide you down the right roads as you speed towards your goals in all areas of life.

The future is always going to be unpredictable, but that doesn't mean you need to make do with being a hostage to fortune, Capricorn! October may have plans to trip you up, but taking the reins of your life will help you leap over any obstacles in the next few weeks.

Love and relationships

Your partner can't cope with your mistrust. You are always in a hurry and this robs you of the magic of a deep, intimate connection. While attached Capricorns need to slow down, singles may have finally found something promising. Your reflection period has expired, though, so it's time to stop putting off decisions.

Health and fitness

Your health and mental state are more than stable, putting you in a good position to build on and take advantage of your skills. Treat yourself to a freshness kick, it will loosen you up and put you in a good mood. Reflection is always good, so don't be afraid to withdraw and use this phase to regenerate yourself, as long as you don't overdo it. Take care of your health and ensure a pleasant balance. Too many problems in your head are not good for you.

Career and finances

You are developing good intuition and your organizational skills are coming to the fore. Wait and see how a situation develops, you will soon find out more. Bring more lust for life and innovation to your professional life. You feel an inner urge and have the feeling that there are still many hidden talents that you could develop.