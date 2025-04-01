Free Gemini monthly horoscope for April 2025

Geminis, your monthly horoscope is here to help with some targeted advice as April brings its unique challenges and opportunities!

The horoscope is at your side – trust in the power of the stars and get inspired.

It’s time to work through your relationship troubles. There's no point avoiding conflict for the sake of it. Once you express your feelings, you'll be happier and calmer as April calms your spirits. Your career is going well, and your health is relatively strong, giving you the opportunity to focus on matters of the heart.

Love and relationships

You don't have your love life under control, so it's time to work on it. As long as you stay open and accept responsibility, you can achieve a lot. You are a passionate person and this month will be a time to prove it. Give your partner the attention they deserve.

Health and fitness

Getting enough sleep is important. Your health is vulnerable, and you should avoid cold temperatures. Strengthen your immune system and eat plenty of vitamins. Stress could eat to a bit of overeating. Find a better way to handle the pressures of daily life, such as breathing exercises.

Career and finances

You're a hit in your professional life due to being creative, flexible, and intelligent. Compliments and admiration boost your self-confidence and allow you to accept yourself as you are. Check whether important information has been communicated to you correctly. You need new impulses to be able to take different paths in your career.