Free Gemini monthly horoscope for May 2023

Gemini: Can you look forward to positivity, solidarity, and self-confidence in May 2023? Discover your astrological future in TAG24's monthly horoscope below.

You will discover tips for the future in this monthly horoscope for Gemini in May 2023. Are you ready for the coming craziness? It might be time to expand your horizons!

Your feelings of love are set to go crazy, so it's best to keep a peaceful and calm heart. Stay trusting towards the stars and gain new confidence from within.

May will be an exciting month for any Gemini, with energies swerving swiftly between lust and love, testing new limits, and pushing for new opportunities.

Love and Relationships

You'll struggle to accept the fact that your partner is willing to follow their own plans, no matter your direction. Instead of getting angry or annoyed, take a step back, accept their needs, and give them space. It'll be hard to come down from your complicated feelings, and to put aside passion, in May.



To make up for a lack of connection, it might be a good idea to plan your next trip together with your partner as soon as possible. There is sensitivity missing between the two of you, and you need time to reconnect, reignite the spark, and better understand one another.

Health and Fitness

Treat any nervousness with silence and leisure time, allowing yourself grave to feel a bit of anxiety from time to time. Don't fear, your health is stable and robust, and you'll feel great if you just keep going on the path you're on. Pay attention to sports and give them a try, but get plenty of rest to stave off exhaustion. It's time to turn things around!



Career and Finances

You're about to hit the professional jackpot. You are creative, flexible, and intelligent, but don't rely on others for everything. Instead, do your own thing. There is a lot coming to you in the near future, so pay close attention to potential offers. With so many alternative options, a salary increase should be in your cards. Make sure that your boss appreciates your work.

