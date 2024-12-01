Free Leo monthly horoscope for December 2024

The coming weeks will be a time of pleasure and happiness, as well as work satisfaction, for all Leos. Discover what December will look like with the monthly horoscope !

All Leos can expect a time of happiness and hope, with all the hardships behind you and plenty of things to look forward to. Of course, this doesn’t mean that everything will be perfect, but despite the weather, you are finally set to emerge out into the sun and enjoy some much-earned relaxation.

Love and relationships

If you are looking for a partner, make sure to be clear eyed about what you want in that person. You have overcome hardships and can now finally enjoy the time ahead. Keep in mind, though, that the past will catch up with you from time to time – but that’s OK! You really blossom and attract all the attention, but that doesn’t always mean that you’ll get your own way.

Health and fitness

If you don't follow the doctor's advice, nothing will change. The most important thing now is to calm your nerves and take a deep breath. You are a spontaneous and active person, but things may be a bit too much for you at the moment. Show the world how you really feel.

Career and finances

Be happy and share your success with others. You have a great talent for solving difficult tasks to the satisfaction of your colleagues, mainly through your stark ambition and hard work. Take the initiative, get to work, and don't just wait and see.