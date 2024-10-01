Free Leo monthly horoscope for October 2024

Monthly horoscope for Leo in October | 2024 - Find out everything about your chances in love, career, health ✓ Free horoscope for all zodiac signs| TAG24 NEWS

The constellations and planets, as they spin in the sky, have brought an emotional time for all Leos in October 2024. To make your way through this time, your monthly horoscope will serve as a guide. Read on below!



Discover your personal outlook for Leo in October 2024 with your monthly horoscope. © 123RF/Rudall30

Keep up with your free monthly horoscope for zodiac sign Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Leos are known to be ultra passionate and strong-willed, and while that can put them in hot water from time-to-time, it's never a bad thing. In October, that passion is about to shine out and provide Leo with new opportunities for growth and change. As such, it's time to embrace that change. Using your horoscope, you can seize the day and allow yourself to nurture your relationships and career. These are the tips from the stars below to keep in mind.

Leo monthly horoscope for October 2024

Love and relationships You will be disappointed by someone who you've always stood beside faithfully and firmly. Stay on the ball, even if things are tough, as a reward awaits you in the field of love. Nurture your partnership and read the signs and wishes that your partner provides you through their eyes. Let the spark ignite, and let your heart burn. Health and fitness Tackle any body issues by freeing yourself from unnecessary criticism. This will make you more tired and exhausted. Try to keep things positive, only focusing on your dissatisfaction robs you of sleep and makes you feel ill this month. Career and finances You have the impression this month that you're surrounded by adversaries. Perhaps it is you who should be feared, so don't destroy what you have painstakingly built up due to a lack of understanding. Your ideas about the future are taking concrete shape and solid steps. Embrace the changes, but remember that sometimes they have to mature slowly.