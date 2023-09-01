Free Leo monthly horoscope for September 2023
Love and Relationships
A flirt will touch you more than you'd like to admit. This could have something to do with the erotic and pleasurable time that's ahead of you, especially if you're single. You are admired by a very special person, likely because you are extremely motivated, talkative, and communicative. You impress all with your sweet and kind nature.
Health and Fitness
If you fail to follow the doctor's orders, nothing will change. Make an effort to get proper therapy and stay on top of your physical and mental health. Allow time to recharge your batteries and rest, this will make you more sensitive and gentle. You will achieve more because of this, despite feeling a bit tense and nervous at times. It's time to embrace whatever gives you pleasure.
Career and Finances
You are too self-reliant and hold the untrue belief that things will not work out when you're not around. You're wrong, and instead you should make sure to be more honest, neutral, and objective about things. Compromise and focus your eyes on big goals, but don't stop dreaming and make sure that you face the concrete tasks of everyday life unhindered.
