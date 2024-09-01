Free Leo monthly horoscope for September 2024

Leos are all going to have to suffer through some pretty stormy waters in September 2024. Use your monthly horoscope to navigate yourself ashore!

But with fate often putting up obstacles in your way, the wisdom and clear-sightedness of astrology can help you balance that impulsiveness with some calm reflection.

There are few star signs out there that even come close to having the explosiveness and passion of a Leo. With a lot of charm and a strong will, you're a crazy cat full of life and excitement who wants to shape the path ahead at all times.

Love and relationships

You have been gripped by a great deal of passion. Things are getting really tingly now, offering a time for emotion and romance. You are longing for more tenderness and understanding, but the signals you are sending out aren't working. Your reasoning isn't always sound, but just living in the moment makes you happy.

Health and fitness

Your performance curve is rising, but you shouldn't become overconfident. You simply lack the right amount of relaxation. Instead of exercising lots, take a deep breath and have a rest – putting an end to the exhaustion that has troubled you these last months. Fresh air and healthy food are still a good idea, though, so don't neglect these things.

Career and finances

The time has not yet come for you to make a big professional entrance. Instead, take your time with things and exercise a bit of modesty. If you are there for someone who needs help, you will gain an ally, which can then help you fulfill the obligations you will have in the following weeks. Don't accept every challenge that you are given – it's boring and tedious, and it's much more fun to do things your way.