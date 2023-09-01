Free Libra horoscope for September 2023

Libras, the monthly horoscope for September 2023 will help you weather the retrogrades. Get the scoop on the energy coming your way in the coming weeks!

September 2023 will be full of ups and downs, for those born under the sign of Libra. Your monthly horoscope can help you find the right balance when it comes to your work and love life. Don't let a chance at romance pass you by.



Libra monthly horoscope: Your personal outlook for September 2023. © 123RF/Littlepaw

Keep up with your free monthly horoscope for zodiac sign Libra (September 23 - October 22)

September kicks off with your ruling planet, Venus, coming out of retrograde. Now it's time to embrace love and romance. But take care, Scorpio! The messenger planet Mercury will make communication a bit tricky until the middle of the month. After the Virgo New Moon on September 14, putting plans into action and reflection into practice will be easy.

Your horoscopes can help you make the most of the energy coming your way each and every day.

Taurus monthly horoscope for September 2023

Love and Relationships Take a beat to get clear about your feelings concerning your partnership. Libras looking for romance can expect erotically delightful times with Venus back in play. September is ripe for love. But don't get overconfident. You keep getting stuck on the same questions. Listen to your heart. Health and Fitness Take care of yourself if you're feeling under the weather. Focus on finding a balance and breathing deeply. Now is the time to recharge. Get outside for a walk, but take a gentle path. You'll gain more than you think. Have you ever tried alternating cold and hot water? It can give you a real boost. Career and Finances If you run into setbacks at work, don't lose your cool. Composure is key, Libra. It's important to do a good job and prove your worth. If you're getting tired of the routine, then you've got to change things up. Embrace new ideas and resist the urge to be sluggish. Do your best to stay calm.