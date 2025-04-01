Free Libra monthly horoscope for April 2025
Libras are looking to shake up the status quo in April 2025. Before you rip everything up, take a look at your monthly horoscope and act stragically!
Keep up with your free monthly horoscope for zodiac sign Libra (September 24 – October 23)
The need for change is overwhelming for Libras in April. Whether it's a partner's insufficiencies or the desire not to fall behind at work, there are many things you’ll be yearning for. Stay strong in the face of temptation and plan carefully, and you will see success in many other areas of your life.
Don't despair! Take a deep breath, focus, and pick your battles. The horoscope can show you how.
Libra monthly horoscope for April 2025
Love and relationships
Your partner is jealous and watches over your every step. New questions will pester you over the coming weeks. Do you really know what you want in your relationship? Don't blindly follow every emotion, some may lead you astray. Instead, look behind the facade and search for the truth.
Health and fitness
Don't snack so much to relieve the stress of everyday life. You appear to be in good health, but that doesn't mean you can't make some serious improvements. If you don't follow the good lifestyle advice that you've collected, nothing will change.
Career and finances
Your job requires a lot of quick-thinking. Don't be afraid of making mistakes, keep trying and you'll eventually make it. It doesn't hurt to accept a helping hand from others. A challenge will let your talents shine, but your creativity and imagination will soon demand more exciting tasks.
Cover photo: IMAGO/Depositphotos