Free Libra monthly horoscope for August 2024

Will Libras have an exciting August 2024? Could the universe be sending lots of love and luck? Check out your monthly horoscope for August to see if this month will be a boon or a bust!

Keep up with your free monthly horoscope for zodiac sign Libra (September 23 - October 22):

Will August 2024 be full of good vibes for those born under the sign of Libra? This month is a busy one, astrologically speaking. It kicks off with the bold solar and lunar energy from Leo with an inspiring new moon on August 4. Then Mercury moves into retrograde for three weeks, which could create communication issues. August's full moon on the 19th in Aquarius may send fresh creative energy your way. As the sun moves into Virgo, more peace may come in. Libra, you may find yourself doing some housekeeping in your love life. What relationships bring you joy?

Love and Relationships Turbulent events bring new momentum to your partnership this August. You've got a strong urge to feel free. You're increasingly obsessed with figuring out where you belong. If your partner is putting pressure on you, it may be time for a change. Love needs space. Remember, Eros has a mind of its own. Health and Fitness It's time to get your circulation back on track with exercise. Just remember, success takes work. Reduce your sugar intake, Libra. You should be less reckless with your health. Even if recharging hasn't been easy in the past, it doesn't mean you can't do it. Why not plan a weekend for relaxation? Career and Finances Give yourself a break, especially if you can't find a worthwhile goal for your ambition. If someone makes a good suggestion, don't dismiss it out of hand. The Mercury retrograde this August may throw planning out of whack so tread lightly. A conflict between your professional and private life is causing you problems.