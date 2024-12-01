Free Libra monthly horoscope for December 2024

December comes with unsteady emotions and a lot of uncertainty for Libras. Your monthly horoscope is here to help keep you on track!

Despite its many pitfalls, December can be a month of growth. Let your horoscope show you how!

Libras can expect a lot of mood swings and challenging situations in the coming weeks. That's why determination, a positive attitude, and an openness to work with others are so important. Don't take everything too seriously and try not to worry too much about things you have no control over.

Love and relationships

Unsteady emotions make you unpredictable. Try talking it out with those you trust, especially if you're in a long-term relationship. Honesty and openness will do you a lot of good. Don't let anyone tell you how to live your life, even if they mean well, Libra.

Health and fitness

Career and finances

You radiate power, courage and determination at work, and that brings success. Still, a part of you wants to experience something different, largely because your desire for freedom is growing. If you feel like you're standing still, be patient and have faith that things will pick up soon.