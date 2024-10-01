Free Libra monthly horoscope for October 2024

October is the time for all Libras to seize the opportunities that come their way and make some tough decisions. Your monthly horoscope is here to help!

All the while, your horoscope will help you explore the paths that bring you closer to your goals in love, at work, and everything in between!

There are going to be many ups and downs for Libras over the course of October. That doesn't mean you don't have ultimate control, though! Seize the day, make some tough choices, and embrace new opportunities.

Love and relationships

Your rollercoaster love life is finally settling down, but you shouldn't put yourself under pressure to move on just yet. Things don't always turn out the way you'd like them to, so don't immediately retreat into your shell if you feel hurt by disappointments. Instead, allow someone to cast a spell on you, and bathe in the light of that affection.

Health and fitness

Consistency is the magic word, especially when it comes to sport. Make sure you find enough balance alongside your busy work schedule. It's a good time to lose a few pounds, so change your diet, exercise, and cut down on sweets. You mustn't overexert yourself, though, because you might find that your back and assorted limbs will start to give you a hard time. Look out for pointless baggage and dump it in the garbage.

Career and finances

You are putting your personal wishes on the back burner to achieve higher goals, and that's okay. Practical and creative skills are in balance at the moment, giving you a good sense for subliminal processes and tendencies. This is an advantage for you, so long as you don't let anyone impose something on you that's unnecessary and unpleasant. Enjoy your job, do it well, but take care of yourself at the same time.