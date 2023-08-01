Free Pisces monthly horoscope for August 2023

Pisces will need to be courageous and resolute over the next few weeks, as some things will shake their trust. Let astrology help you deal with these challenges with some sage advice in the monthly horoscope for August 2023!

The current constellations are not looking particularly favorable to Pisces, who are set for a very mixed and somewhat difficult month. Be prepared to be forced into reconsidering who you can really trust in your family and professional environment – and who might, instead, be playing you for a fool.

Love and Relationships

Your courage and determination might be impressive, but you're bound to get stuck in a rigid attitude that's in need of loosening up. Things might look good, and the sky gates might open up for a miraculous and passionate love life, but you can also hear soft sounds in the sky. Sure, plenty of tender hours are coming, but if you don't want to come crashing down from cloud nine, you need to first figure out whether you can trust your partner.



Health and Fitness

Your health and mind are both stable and doing well, and you can accomplish a lot with a bit of thought and persistence. However, do not take an upcoming illness lightly. Instead, allow yourself to go through the ups and downs and accept the moments where you should really be just lying on the couch and resting. Be assured that, once you are all better, positive energies will start flowing again.

Career and Finances

You have a lot of potential in you, so you should use it! When someone makes you a good suggestion, don't reject it out of hand, but have a deep think about whether this is the right direction for – and whether you can trust that person's judgment. With new tasks on the horizon, you can prove your creative talent. Attend some workshops and embrace the motivation and enthusiasm you are feeling for work at the moment.

