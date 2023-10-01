Free Pisces monthly horoscope for October 2023

It can be very hard to make a decision sometimes, but it doesn't need to be so difficult. Using the planetary movements and lunar energies of the universe, this monthly horoscope for Pisces will help guide your way.

Using this horoscope , discover your astrological destiny and shape your future. Let this help you shape your intuition and move out of the unknown. Things will be tough, but the stars will guide you.

Your decisions will need to start taking a proper direction in October 2023, or you will find yourself lost and without any knowledge of what's coming. Use your heart to guide these decisions, as every Pisces can calmly rely on their feelings over the coming weeks - as long as they have trust.

Love and Relationships

You continue to show a strong preference for outsiders, but times have been a mixed bag lately, with sun and rain coming in waves. A flirtatious mood is here, but you need to weather your emotions if you want a happy and healthy relationship. You finally need a counterpart who you can trust blindly and, if you succeed, the sun will shine down upon you.



Health and Fitness

You will take things slowly and get plenty of sleep. You should make sure to follow that with a healthy diet, and allowing yourself enough time to work through inner tensions. Be careful of the downsides of alcohol, and allow yourself a check-up at the doctor. The good news this will provide will calm you down and bring on a better mental state.



Career and Finances

It's your job to set the tone at work at the moment. If you feel that your profession is a vocation you want to stick with, you will radiate this mantra and, therefore, reap happiness and satisfaction. The success that will come from this will bring you good luck, but make sure not to make things cloudy with excessive expectations and blind ambition.

