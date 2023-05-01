Get the celestial scoop for Sagittarius in May 2023. What does your zodiac sign need? Find out your future with astrology in your monthly horoscope!

Hey Sagittarius, pay attention! There may be lots of changes coming your way in May 2023. The monthly horoscope can help you ride these waves of energy!

Free Sagittarius Monthly Horoscope for May 2023. Find out what your sign needs. © 123RF/katyau

Keep up with your free monthly horoscope for zodiac sign Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

What kind of goals should those born under the sign of Sagittarius tackle this May 2023? Should you be more focused on your love life, work, or health? On May 16, the ruling planet of your sign, Jupiter, moves into Taurus and stays there until May 25. This kind of energy is positive, especially for fire signs like you. You might want to consider making some small investments and or acting on your creative inspiration. Let the stars guide you when it comes to relationships, health, and finances. They won't lead you astray.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope for May 2023

Love and Relationships Thunderstorms can clear the air, but they can wreak havoc on your emotional life. You've got to go for the partner you deserve. Sagittariuses looking for love might get hit hard by Cupid's arrow, and romantic connections may bloom this May. Get ready for some sassy flirting, games, and super shopping sprees. If you're alert, you'll feel it when someone's heart opens up to let you in. You've got to work on your trust issues.

Health and Fitness Be as physically active as possible! You've got energy to burn this month. But remember to change things up and rest in between. You don't want to tweak anything or get so sore you can't move. Movement is good for the soul. Career and Finances Focus on working in a more organized manner and you'll have more free time. Trust your gut and you'll be a real team asset. Use Jupiter's energy to lay a good foundation for your future plans. Review everything and say yes to changes. If you find the right people for your plans, it'll be all good.

