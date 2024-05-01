Free Sagittarius monthly horoscope for May 2024

The stars know what your future could hold. Sagittarius, use your monthly horoscope to get a grip on love, work, and your health. Don't let any stellar opportunities pass you by.

Your horoscope can also help you make the most of the full flower moon in Sagittarius on May 23. Use the stars to find the luck and love you crave.

Sagittarius, this May could have all the right vibes you need to get into the flow of things. With the Sun in the grounding sign of Taurus, this month you may find yourself putting down roots and able to focus instead of just flitting from one adventure to the next.

Love and Relationships

This May, you are all about flirting and celebrating. Pull out all the stop. Enjoy the whirlwind of romance. You've got a lot on your plate, but you like it that way. Speak openly about what you want from your partner. Don't expect your boo to read your mind. Attached archers need to make time to listen to their partner's concerns this month. Dedicated time together will make everything better.

Health and Fitness

Your body loves to move. If the idea of the gym bores you, look to get your work out in by dancing or bouldering. Fresh air and exercise will help you to concentrate. You've got an old soul and are drawn to art, mysticism and dreamlike experiences. It's a good time for spiritual research and development. Just remember to take breaks to reflect and rest.

Career and Finances

Only discipline and unconditional commitment count this month. The more mindful you are, the less chaotic things will be. Sagittarius, you should make sure your plans are feasible. Even though you've always got your eyes on the prize, you know how to be tolerant of your coworkers. Trust your gut when it comes to decision-making.