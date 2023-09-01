Free Scorpio horoscope for September 2023

Is love going to send you spinning this September 2023? Will happiness bowl you over? Scorpios looking to make their lives more exciting – the monthly horoscope can help you get going!

Your horoscope can help you ride the vibes coming your way. What are you waiting for?

Water signs like Scorpio may have some ups and downs this September. That said, as the planet Venus comes out of retrograde love and romance may return to your life.

Love and Relationships

Don't be overly critical of someone's quick declaration of love. They do mean it, Scorpio. Besides, other people's feelings are not for you to judge. You don't always take everything so seriously. Laughing at yourself can be very healing.

Savor the beauty that comes your way and express your joy. Do your best to keep your cool in tricky situations. You don't want to come off too demanding or needy.

Health and Fitness

Finally, you're starting to feel in shape again. The stars are on your side and you can do even more than before. Allow yourself to breathe deeply. Don't overdo it just because you want to help those in need. Remember to take care of yourself too. If you start feeling weak, take a load off your feet. There is no shame in taking a day or two off.

Career and Finances

Your attractiveness has professional advantages. Don't get too comfy. Seize the opportunities that come your way. You don't want to languish due to a lack of challenging things. Even if things are rough in your personal life you should get the praise you deserve at work. Don't worry about those who don't understand your ideas.