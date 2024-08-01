Free Scorpio monthly horoscope for August 2024

Are the stars going to send you good vibes this August, Scorpio? Find out what you should focus on to make the most of the last summer month with advice from your monthly horoscope .

But reading your horoscope can also help you realize your dreams. What are you waiting for Scorpio?

Communication might be fraught and confused this month thanks to Mercury retrograde mid-month. There is positive lunar energy with the new moon in Leo on August 4 and the full moon in Aquarius on August 19. Taking time to look up to the stars and dream or make a wish can work wonders.

Scorpios can handle the heat, and August 2024 could be full of it!

Love and Relationships

You've had a place in someone's heart for a while. Have you noticed how loved you are?

You need to get clear about what you crave and free yourself from dependencies. Make bold decisions and grow beyond yourself this August! Attached Scorpios need to come clean – your sweetheart doesn't love surprises. Singles need to watch out; one look from a pair of fascinating eyes can drive you crazy.

Health and Fitness

Your back is very tense, and this can cause headaches. What's more is that the scale has got some bad news, Scorpio. Get off the couch and get moving!

Scorpio, you need to prioritize your health. That may mean heading to the gym or focusing on quality sleep. When was the last time you went to a sauna or took a hot shower?

Career and Finances

The stars are in a great position for all kinds of mental gymnastics, communication, learning, and teaching. Your thoughts are particularly clear at this August.

If you've set a goal, now is the time to achieve it. Clear your schedule and work with determination. You've got what it takes to be the competition. You're on the move and ready to take on new responsibilities.