Free Scorpio Monthly Horoscope for May 2023

Is May 2023 going to bring exciting changes your zodiac sign's way? Scorpio: The monthly horoscope can help you focus your energy and makes changes that'll stick.

Scorpios are a wonderful water sign, always moving and trying to flow past difficult situations. But are you ready to stop and smell the spring flowers? This May 2023 will boost your natural strengths while also letting you receive the positivity of the present.

That willpower of yours will become even more stunning during the full moon on May 5, as the moon will be glowing brightly in your constellation. Use the Moon's energy to focus on those positive aspects of healing and transformation.

On May 16, 2023, the planet Jupiter moves into Taurus, where it will stay until May 25, 2024. This transit is lucky and expansive if you know how to harness it.

Your horoscope can help you make the most of this spring. What are you waiting for? Get the astrological info you need to seize the day below.