Free Scorpio monthly horoscope for November 2023

Will November 2023 treat those born under the zodiac sign Scorpio right? The monthly horoscope knows what vibes will shape the rest of this year's Scorpio season .

Are you feeling powerful? For most of November, the Sun will shine in your sign. It's Scorpio season, baby.

There are some uplifting vibes coming your way. This month's new moon is in your sign on November 13. It's time to plant the seeds for dramatic and radical changes. Scorpio, you've got to trust your instincts and do what you need to do.

November is full of energy and shooting star shows. At the end of the month, November 27, the full moon shines in Gemini. For you as a more introverted but determined sign, this could spell trouble.

But don't fret, your horoscope can help you through any ups and downs the universe sends.