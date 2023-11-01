Free Scorpio monthly horoscope for November 2023
Are you feeling powerful? For most of November, the Sun will shine in your sign. It's Scorpio season, baby.
There are some uplifting vibes coming your way. This month's new moon is in your sign on November 13. It's time to plant the seeds for dramatic and radical changes. Scorpio, you've got to trust your instincts and do what you need to do.
November is full of energy and shooting star shows. At the end of the month, November 27, the full moon shines in Gemini. For you as a more introverted but determined sign, this could spell trouble.
But don't fret, your horoscope can help you through any ups and downs the universe sends.
Love and Relationships
November is the time for flirting, parties, and being together with people who are dear to you. This stimulation will inspire new thoughts. What you dream of secretly can come true.
Your charm is admired everywhere, and someone is bursting with jealousy. You can be distant and somewhat erratic in how you show affection. This could lead to arguments and mistakes.
Health and Fitness
Now isn't the time to overdo the exercise. A simple targeted workout will keep you in shape. You'll need to take more time off than you'd like. Listen more to your body's needs.
Career and Finances
Try to stay diligent in professional matters. By working on having more composure, the doors to success will open. You're on the verge of a breakthrough, just don't get impatient. The course is set for success. Stay on this path!
