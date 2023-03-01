Free Scorpio monthly horoscope for March 2023

This monthly horoscope for Scorpio in March 2023 promises some exciting developments. Is love tempting you, is fitness beckoning, and is work challenging? Discover your fate through astrology with these cosmic tips for your zodiac sign.

Find out more about what March 2023 has in store for all the Scorpios out there with this monthly horoscope .

Scorpio, discover what the universe has planned for you by following the astrological lessons the stars are teaching in March 2023. There are things that you're going to need to work on this month, but life is always full of challenges that need to be tackled. Here's how to meet them head on!

Love and Relationships

Be sensitive with your partner, as feelings will be intensified and discussions need to be had. A period of good-moods is ahead of you, and the sky hangs full of violins, birds, and all things beautiful. Soak it up. You'll be turning many heads, but stay faithful, it will be worthwhile.



Recognize that you must have a great deal of perseverance, and understand that this same perseverance is a benefit to your relationship. Do not strain your energy and force things too much. Instead, wait calmly for the good things to come.

Health and Fitness

Your health is set for an upswing. Avoid strenuous actions and allow your energy levels to slowly rise, so that you don't work against yourself. On the flip side, you have a lot of stress ahead of you. Treat yourself well and don't over-strain. Get rest, and try to stay away from tension. Everything will finally fall into place.



Career and Finances

Your ideas will ignite the room and your enthusiasm will pick everyone up and raise them high above the tiled office floor. Together you and your colleagues will strive to reach the roof, even if you really should be keeping your opinions to yourself. Someone will come to you wanting to share in these experiences, but you should beware of people trying to take things for themselves.

Talk is silver and silence is gold, so your boss has an open ear for you even if you aren't giving them the entire truth. You will remain calm and composed, but you need to be extremely careful to avoid carelessness or recklessness, and constantly stay alert.