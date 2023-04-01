Free Taurus monthly horoscope for April 2023

Your monthly horoscope can help you make the most of April, feisty Tauruses! Find out what kind of energy the stars are sending your way this spring.

April kicks off your season, Taurus! Are you ready for spring and a boost of energy? Find out what the stars have in store for you in your monthly horoscope.



Find out what the month of April has in store for you as a Taurus. Could love be about to strike? © 123RF/captainvector

Keep up with your free monthly horoscope for the zodiac sign Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Are you ready for your season? Have you been pining for spring? Are you starting to see green? This April, love is in the air, even if the weather won't necessarily be fair. But you're going to need to work on your body and fitness levels to keep up, Taurus! Don't fret, though, the full moon in Libra can help you find your center ad a renewed interest in balance. Here's how to take full advantage in all areas of life!

Taurus monthly horoscope for April 2023

Love and Relationships You're feeling good. This month, you're open to new love, and you may just find the right person. You've got magical charisma. You're a keen observer and ready to solve life's riddles.

Try limiting your distractions and you'll find deeper insights. Take care, there might be a disconnect between your thoughts and feelings. Don't let this inner tension pull you away from enjoying the world around you. Allow yourself to have fun, you stubborn bull, you! Health and Fitness Go ahead and give it your all during the day. Do that and you'll hit the pillow happily exhausted. You may have to deal with some headache weather in April. You need some change now and again. Everything feels super stressful. Try to on fewer projects this month and more breaks. Career and Finances Taurus, you're full of confidence at work, but you should avoid arguments in April. You're not as calm or objective as you need to be for productive communication. Tensions can't be wished away. Listen when someone complains and don't take what they say as criticism.

Focus on finding a way to use your natural talents, and you'll find yourself flying high with success.