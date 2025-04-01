Free Taurus monthly horoscope for April 2025

Taurus, your desire for love and passion is about to go through the roof! Here's what your monthly horoscope foresees for April 2025.

Flirting and passion are the name of the game over the coming weeks, bringing on a time full of excitement. When it comes to your health, though, it’s worth being careful and avoiding addictive substances. Work is uplifting, bringing a receptiveness and intellectual drive that is more than certain to make you happy.

Love and relationships

You talk about your feelings more than usual, signaling a desire to flirt and be passionate. Be even more open now, otherwise you’ll be misunderstood. With your charm, you'll be able to shape your life and love as you wish. Believe in your own strength and romantic bliss will find its way to you.

Health and fitness

Sometimes you feel really exhausted. If you carry on like this, your health will be in trouble. Steer clear of anything that puts even more of a strain on your digestive system. You're simply not sleeping enough.

Career and finances

Your mind is now receptive to new intellectual and spiritual impulses that you will only really process later. A colleague or business friend is at your side in a difficult situation. You want to prove yourself again and again – just be careful not to overwork yourself. Respect your limits!