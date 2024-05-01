Free Taurus monthly horoscope for May 2024

The universe has important messages for those born under the sign of Taurus. The monthly horoscope for May 2024 can help you chart the perfect course over the next few weeks!

May is your season, your bold bull! Tauruses are in for an exciting month.

While the stars are aligned for exciting new developments in love and work, you may have to take it easy. Health wise, you might not be as strong as you'd like to be. Still, healing powers are on their way.

The full flower moon on May 23 will give you a boost of energy and some inspiration.

Your horoscope can help you deal with any wild emotions that come with the spring flowers and rains.