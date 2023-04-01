Free Virgo monthly horoscope for April 2023

As the months drift by, it's becoming increasingly important to listen to the world around us. Discover more about your destiny with this monthly horoscope for Virgo in April 2023 and reconnect to nature!

Use the monthly horoscope for Virgos to discover everything that's coming your way over the coming days and weeks!

With the new month on the rise, it's time to set yourself adrift and allow yourself to be guided by the moon, as well as dear people around you. How will April turn out for you, according to astrology? Is adventure coming in your love life or career, or is it going to be something completely different?

Love and Relationships

Make sure to stay calm when people reveal their feelings about you, even if it is a little bit overwhelming. You can think clearly again and succeed in making yourself understood in social circles, and this same clarity helps to improve your romantic relationships.



Make sure to prove your romantic affection not just through the words you share, but also the deeds you do. Don't be afraid of rejection, nor criticism, and use these trials and tribulations to build character.

Health and Fitness

Try alternative methods to deal with small aches and pains. Your body needs exercise, but if sports seem a bit too strenuous, try something different - dancing, perhaps? It's time to do something about your circulation. Go in the sauna, take more showers, enjoy some cold plunges. Whatever you do, though, don't stand still.



Career and Finances

Your program might be fixed, but is it perhaps a little too extensive? Check and double check everything, because mistakes may be heading your way. If you respond properly to your challenges, benefits will come flowing down the pipes, so try not to be too stubborn. Compromise, and always think about the consequences when you interact with your boss.