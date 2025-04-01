Free Virgo monthly horoscope for April 2025

April is all about love and affection, and spending time with the people closest to you, Virgo! Follow your heart and the monthly horoscope to achieve bliss.

Virgo, it’s time to slow down and recognize what matters most: relationships with the people you love. The stars and planets are aligned for harmony in April. All you need to do is put those worries away and enjoy some wonderful moments with those who mean most to you.

Love and relationships

Just because you can't always cope with your emotions doesn’t mean that you should hide anything from your partner. Your relationship is more important to you than anything else, especially seeing as your willingness to open up and accept vulnerability is growing. Let go of everything that stands in the way of true love.

Health and fitness

Relax and socialize. Enjoy the silence of nature, but also the conviviality of common spaces. Your head hurts because you always want to please everyone else. You go full-throttle during the day, but make sure you recover in the evenings. Movement and meditation will and keep your body and mind in balance.

Career and finances

You are highly valued as a team worker. If you keep developing, a new source of income may open up. Organize yourself well and don't let others force work on you. Don't make any compromises when it comes to deeply held beleifs.