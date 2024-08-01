Free Virgo monthly horoscope for August 2024

Could August bring Virgos the love, wealth, and health they've been working towards? Your monthly horoscope has the scoop on the vibes that are about to shake up your life.

August 2024 begins with positive, bold Leo energy that can fuel good moods and creativity. Mercury's in retrograde mid-month, which could make romantic communication tough. On August 22, the sun moves into Virgo, kicking off this sign's season and ushering a sense of peace and groundlessness.

Whether you are single or in a relationship, you'll want to know what the stars have in store for Virgos this month.

Love and Relationships

Spontaneous meetings would do you good this August. You long for harmony, but somehow, it's not working out right now. You're stuck in your head and should deal with emotional issues.

An invitation excites you immensely, but you've got to think about whether it makes sense to accept. It doesn't matter if you're making new connections or spending time with your loved ones; you are all about relationships.



Health and Fitness

Your nerves need a rest this month. Consciously take time out to switch off for once. A little quality relaxation will have you feeling like you can move mountains.

Once you're feeling fit, you should use this energy to make your lifestyle healthier. Elaborate food is tasty, but it may not sit well.



Career and Finances

You're in top form and can really step on the gas again. That said, Virgo, your motivation may be lacking this month. Negotiations, bureaucratic matters, and discussions are favored if you're ready to talk through everything slowly.

Physical work, on the other hand, is difficult. Don't go making mountains out of molehills. Stay objective and focus on the tasks at hand, Virgo.