Free Virgo monthly horoscope for December 2024

Things are getting complicated for Virgos, but your monthly horoscope here to guide you through December's ups and downs.

It’s time to pay more attention to your body and the things that are making you feel unwell. Virgos need plenty of affection this December, and a harmonious relationship can help you embrace new opportunities in all aspects of life.

Love and relationships

Show your affection for someone not only in words, but also in actions. You don't need to be afraid of being rejected. A strong urge for boundlessness influences your subconscious, making it increasingly important that you have a strong grounding and a healthy feeling of belonging. Talk it out if there are tensions in your relationship.

Health and fitness

Listen to your body, Virgo! Circulation issues can cause problems, so make sure to avoid alcohol and have a deep cleanse. You should stop more often and breathe deeply. Take a bit of a break, avoid toxicity, exercise, and make decisions that bring you closer to physical and mental balance.

Career and finances

You go through the day so unfocused that you make mistakes and might even break something. You are absorbing new knowledge particularly easily now, making it an ideal time for further training. If you stay calm, you will receive an interesting offer. Pay attention to what you really want, not what is expected of you.