Use the free Virgo monthly horoscope for May 2023 to find out what energies are coming your way. © 123RF/katyau

The month of May is associated with growth, change, and flowers. What could be better for an earth sign like you, Virgo? The full moon in Scorpio on May 5 will underscore these transformative vibes of spring. Are you ready? There is some big planetary energy coming your way this May 2023. Jupiter moves into Taurus on May 16, where it will stay until May 25, 2024. Now is the time for Virgos to exercise their financial planning muscles. Find a small project you can invest your time or money into.



Virgo monthly horoscope for May 2023

Love and Relationships A little flattery goes a long way with you. A compliment can soothe your soul. But don't let it ruin your mood if you don't receive one. Virgo, this month you may be able to enjoy time with your partner. Sometimes relationships change, and you may wonder if this connection really makes you happy or if you both need to grow. Productive energy is exciting and can make you feel more seductive. Health and Fitness This May might be full of ups and downs energy-wise. This can be exhausting. Remember, it's never too late to make your dreams come true. Be mindful about what you eat, work out more, and focus on what your body can do. Exercise outside if the May weather is mild. If you feel agitated, you should pay more attention to your dreams. They can show you what you truly need. Career and Finances This month, the stress of the past few weeks will dissipate. Follow your strong sense of duty, and you'll succeed. Something deep within you may tell you now is the time to act. If you do, praise will follow. Diplomacy is like a magic wand. Use it to win the competition over.