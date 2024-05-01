Free Virgo monthly horoscope for May 2024

Monthly horoscope for Virgo in May | 2024 - Find out everything about your chances in love, career, health ✓ Free horoscope for all zodiac signs| TAG24 News

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Are you ready for some May flowers, you paractical earth sign? The sun kicks off this month in Taurus before moving into Gemini, its a good time as any to plant seeds for projects. Towards the end of the month the full moon on May 23 in Sagittarius will give you a boose of positivity. The stars are aligned for love this month, if you manage to let the past lie. Your horoscope can also give you the info you need to make the most of your health and career. Don't miss a beat use the wisdom of the stars to create a stellar plan.

Virgo monthly horoscope for May 2024

Love and Relationships Don't get stuck in a rut. The less excitement that comes your way, the more comfortable you become yourself. Your heart is always open to your partner's concerns. Sensual hours and high spirits color your love life this month. A timely retreat may have unexpected benefits. You've just got to stop hesitating and make the vacay plan.

Health and Fitness Constantly focusing on criticism will make your worldview bleak. Try to look on the bright side of things for once. Avoiding decision-making can rob you of sleep, Virgo. You are stable and strong. Use some tea to calm your nerves, but don't over do your health craze. Sometimes you need a treat or two. Career and Finances By overcoming your fears, you'll achieve more than you thought possible. Gather all your courage and get started this May. Professionally, you're ahead of the game. You appear very friendly, but you're always ticking and thinking. Dare to look for new inspiration, and challenges this month. Professional success is important and show your ambition. Just make sure you also take time to rest and recuperate.