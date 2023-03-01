Free Virgo monthly horoscope for March 2023

With the Spring equinox on its way, most are rightfully excited for the coming of March 2023. There are surprises awaiting you, and the stars to guide you, in your monthly horoscope for Virgo.

In this monthly horoscope for Virgo in March 2023, the stars will guide your way to improved inner harmony, increased mindfulness, and better health.

Using the power of astrology, you will get a much-needed opportunity to recharge your batteries this month. Virgos face a need for reinvention and improvement in March 2023, and this comes hand in hand with patience and honesty returning to your love lives.

Love and Relationships

There is a crisis in your relationship, and you're going to need to be honest if you don't want it to fall apart. White lies will be avenged, but the only way to be successful in this is to allow yourself some withdrawal time. Through this you will be able to get clarity on your feelings.



Your behavior or your partner's seems rather burdensome at the moment, and this is a source of those same relationship troubles. It will become necessary to make decisions rather quickly in regard to your love life, and reassess the depth of your feelings. This is the key to happiness.

Health and Fitness

If you want to avoid the aftershock of a cold, it's best to cure it properly. You will be given a variety of tips, though the most important may be to take it easy. You need more rest, and your nerves need to be given a bit of a break.



Career and Finances

A compliment from your boss will serve to inspire your working spirit, but try not to play your colleagues against each other. New doors and gates will open up, so you will need to think carefully about what you truly want. Don't get involved in work experiments, they will only bring you frustration. Keep going, though, things are heading in the right direction.