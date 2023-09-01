Free Taurus horoscope for September 2023

Taurus this September 2023 will bring love and romance back into your life. Check out your free monthly reading to see if luck is coming your way.

September 2023 is all about focusing on relationships and romance for Tauruses! Your ruling planet, Venus, is coming out of retrograde and beauty will be back. That said, this month may begin turbulently, so here's what you need to watch out for in your monthly horoscope.

What does September have in store for those born under the earth sign of Taurus? © 123RF/Littlepaw

Keep up with your free monthly horoscope for zodiac sign Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

September marks the end of summer for each and every zodiac sign, and Virgo season is very much about reflection. This September starts out with a bit of turbulence as Venus comes out of retrograde and the planet Jupiter turns the very next day. It's time to take a look at how you've grown. Work on cataloging the things that make you grin, you sweet beauty-loving bull! Your horoscope will help you ride the vibes that are coming your way!

Taurus monthly horoscope for September 2023

Love and Relationships Those difficult times are behind you. Allow yourself to relax and enjoy the peace. Don't go looking for things to gripe about. Focus on surprising your partner by doing something sweet. Taurus now isn't the time to hide your feelings. Be open and honest or your love, and you may get nervous. Take your time when making decisions this month. Health and Fitness That pressure will ease once you finally make a decision. Fall is on its way, Taurus, September is the time to start layering again. You don't want to catch a cold. Keep working out, you're getting stronger every day. Career and Finances Being assertive will get you where you want to go. Your co-workers will appreciate this initiative. Make sure you take time to breathe and relax. A few minutes of listening to the breeze will help you refocus. You hate it when there are lots of interruptions. Taurus, remember you don't have to reinvent the wheel.