Free Taurus monthly horoscope for September 2024

Monthly horoscope for Taurus in September|2024 - Find out everything about your chances in love, career, health ✓ Free horoscope for all zodiac signs|TAG24 News

Are big career or romantic changes come to shake up your world, Taurus? Find out if the stars are on your side this September 2024 with the monthly horoscope!

Discover the outlook for Tauruses in September 2024 with your monthly horoscope. © Kashtanga/123RF

Keep up with your free monthly horoscope for zodiac sign Taurus *(April 20 - May 20)

Tauruses, you know the power of pushing through when the going gets tough. Luckily, September could be full of luck for bulls like you. Mercury is out of retrograde and the Sun is beaming in your fellow earth sign of Virgo. The partial lunar eclipse of September 17 could stir up some deep-seated emotions, but never fear, your horoscope can guide you through any challenge. Let the stars help you make the most of the brisk and beautiful fall energy coming this month. Find out what the universe has in store for you in terms of love, health, and work.

Taurus monthly horoscope for September 2024

Love and relationships Is that relationship still doing you good? You shouldn't make decisions over your partner's head, that could make for trouble. Talk about longstanding issues before making any big decision and remember to listen as much as you talk. Singles should take every flirtatious opportunity that comes their way. Health and fitness You may not be able to make huge leaps this September, you're not full of energy. Make rest a priority. A little treat here or there will do your soul good, Taurus. Make sure you are on top of your dreams, they will liberate you. Start slow, exercise will help you re-energize and grow. Career and Finances Nobody can fool you this month. Stick to your plans and follow through without any ifs, ands, or buts. Always double-check your work, you may discover one or two mistakes. Maintain your composure, and the doors to success will open. You prefer clear instructions and tasks, and aren't in the mood to reinvent the wheel.