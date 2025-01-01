Gaza rescuers report more than a dozen killed in Israeli New Year strike

Jabalia, Gaza - Gaza 's civil defense agency said an Israeli air strike killed at least 15 people in the territory's north on Wednesday, in what it called the first deadly attack of the New Year.

Palestinian children inspect the damage at the site of an Israeli strike the previous night in Jabalia, in the central Gaza Strip, on January 1, 2025. © Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP

"The world welcomed the New Year with celebrations and festivities, while we witnessed 2025 begin with the first Israeli massacre in the town of Jabalia just after midnight," agency spokesperson Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

"Fifteen people were martyred and more than 20 were injured" in the strike on a house where displaced people were living, he said.

Since October 6, the Israeli military has been conducting a major land and air assault on northern Gaza, particularly targeting Jabalia and its adjacent refugee camp.

On Monday, UN human rights experts said the siege appears to be part of an effort "to permanently displace the local population as a precursor to Gaza's annexation."

Bassal said those living in the house were members of the Badra, Abu Warda, and Taroush families who had sought refuge there.

Nearly all of Gaza's 2.4 million people have been displaced at least once since the genocide began on October 7 last year.

The dead and wounded from the strike in Jabalia were taken to Al-Mamadani Hospital, a rescuer said. A relative said rescuers were still searching for any survivors.

"The house has turned into a pile of debris," said Jibri Abu Warda, adding that the strike hit at around 1:00 AM. He said the explosions shook the area, and rescuers reached the targeted house only in the morning.

"It was a massacre, with body parts of children and women scattered everywhere. They were sleeping when the house was bombed," Abu Warda said.

"No one knows why they targeted the house. They were all civilians."