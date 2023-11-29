Israel-Gaza war: Two Palestinian boys killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories - An 8-year-old Palestinian boy and a teenager were killed Wednesday by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Two Palestinian boys were killed by Israeli forces on Wednesday in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin. © REUTERS

The Palestinian health ministry said in a statement that Adam al-Ghul (8) and Bassem Abu el-Wafa (15) "were killed by bullets from the occupier [Israel]."



Unverified CCTV footage circulating online and on television news shows a boy being struck by a bullet and falling in the street, sending other children fleeing.

Other images show a teenager also being hit by a bullet and falling, then appearing to call for help as more shots hit the ground around him and other people run for cover.

The teenager can be seen struggling on the ground in apparent agony for at least half a minute.

An official with the Palestinian Red Crescent told AFP that the boy and the teen had been on a side street of central Jenin's main thoroughfare, an area theoretically off limits to the Israeli military as it is under the sole control of the Palestinian Authority.

When asked about the deaths by AFP, the IDF said that "a number of suspects" had hurled explosive devices toward troops.

"The soldiers responded with live fire toward the suspects, and hits were identified," it said in a statement.