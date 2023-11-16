UN human rights chief calls for probe into Gaza war violations and end of West Bank occupation

Geneva, Switzerland - The UN human rights chief on Thursday decried allegations of serious rights violations in the Israel-Gaza war and suggested an international investigation was needed.

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said allegations of crimes committed in the Israel-Gaza war must be investigated. © REUTERS

Volker Turk said "extremely serious allegations of multiple and profound breaches of international humanitarian law, whoever commits them, demand rigorous investigation and full accountability".



Turk was speaking after a visit last week to the Middle East, where he warned that both sides were committing war crimes in the deadly conflict.

"Where national authorities prove unwilling or unable to carry out such investigations, and where there are contested narratives on particularly significant incidents, international investigation is called for," he said in a briefing to UN member states in Geneva.

It was vital, he told reporters later, for his office to access the Palestinian territories "to ensure full and independent monitoring and documentation and to coordinate the protection work".

He said he had "asked Israel to give me access both to Israel, but also to the occupied Palestinian territory. I have not yet received a response".