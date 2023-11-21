Israel-Gaza war: Israel agrees to temporary ceasefire and hostage exchange

Gaza - Israel's government has agreed to a ceasefire deal in the Gaza war that includes the exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

A majority of the Israeli cabinet voted in favor of an agreement with the Islamist group Hamas, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Wednesday.

According to the information, at least 50 women and children who were abducted in the Gaza Strip will be released during a four-day ceasefire.

In return, Israel will release at least 140 female prisoners and minors from its prisons, Israeli media reported.

The agreement reportedly provides for further aid supplies, including fuel, to be brought to the Gaza Strip.

According to Netanyahu, the Red Cross will also be given access to the remaining hostages.