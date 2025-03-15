Mahmoud Khalil "kidnapped" by plainclothes officers in newly released video of arrest

New York, New York - A newly released video captures the disturbing arrest of Columbia University Palestine liberation activist Mahmoud Khalil, who remains in custody amid a court challenge.

Mahmoud Khalil is detained by US federal immigration agents in New York on March 8, 2025. © Collage: The Family of Mahmoud Khalil/Handout via REUTERS

"You're going to be under arrest, so turn around," a plainclothes officer tells Khalil in a video of last Saturday's arrest shared on social media.

"There's no need for this," Khalil says as he is handcuffed.

"We have you. You're going to have to come with us," the officer in a T-shirt responds.

The agents then escort Khalil to a vehicle as his wife Noor – who is eight months pregnant – calls their lawyer for help. The officers refused to answer her questions, including which agency was carrying out the arrest.

"You're watching the most terrifying moment of my life," Noor said in a statement Friday.

"This felt like a kidnapping because it was: Officers in plainclothes – who refused to show us a warrant, speak with our attorney, or even tell us their names – forced my husband into an unmarked car and took him away from me. They threatened to take me too, even though we were calm and fully cooperating," Noor continued.

"For the next 38 hours after this video, neither I or our lawyers knew where Mahmoud was being held. Now, he's over 1,000 miles from home, still being wrongfully detained by US immigration."