Mahmoud Khalil misses son's birth amid ongoing ICE detention

New York, New York - Detained Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil missed the birth of his son on Monday after US authorities refused a temporary release, his wife said.

Dr. Noor Abdalla (l.), wife of detained Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, said her husband was denied a temporary release to witness the birth of their first child. © Collage: REUTERS

A graduate student at New York's Columbia University who was one of the most visible leaders of nationwide campus protests against Israel's war on Gaza, Khalil was arrested by immigration authorities on March 8.

He was ordered deported even though he was a permanent US resident through his American citizen wife, Dr. Noor Abdalla.

Abdalla said that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) denied a request to release Khalil temporarily for the birth of their child.

"This was a purposeful decision by ICE to make me, Mahmoud and our son suffer," Abdalla said in a statement.

"My son and I should not be navigating his first days on earth without Mahmoud," she continued.

"ICE and the Trump administration have stolen these precious moments from our family in an attempt to silence Mahmoud's support for Palestinian freedom."