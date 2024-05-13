US doesn't believe that "genocide" is occurring in Gaza, White House says
Washington DC - The United States does not believe that genocide is occurring in Gaza but admits that Israel must do more to protect Palestinian civilians, President Joe Biden's top national security official said Monday.
As ceasefire talks stall and Israel continued striking the southern city of Rafah, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan insisted that the responsibility for peace lay with the militant group Hamas.
"We believe Israel can and must do more to ensure the protection and wellbeing of innocent civilians. We do not believe what is happening in Gaza is a genocide," Sullivan told a briefing.
The US was "using the internationally accepted term for genocide, which includes a focus on intent" to reach this assessment, Sullivan added.
Biden wanted to see Hamas defeated but realized that Palestinian civilians were in "hell," Sullivan said.
Sullivan said he was coming to the White House podium to "take a step back" and set out the Biden administration's position on the conflict, amid criticism from both ends of the US political spectrum.
Biden under fire from both sides over Israel-Gaza war amid college protests
Biden has come under fire from Republicans for halting some weapons shipments to press his demands that Israel hold off a Rafah offensive, while there have been protests at American universities against his support for Israel.
The president believed any Rafah operation "has got to be connected to a strategic endgame that also answered the question, 'what comes next?'" Sullivan added.
This would prevent Israel from "getting mired in a counterinsurgency campaign that never ends, and ultimately saps Israel's strength and vitality."
Cover photo: Unsplash/Jainam Sheth