UCLA swarmed by riot police in latest clampdown on pro-Palestinian student protest

Los Angeles, California - Hundreds of police officers in riot gear moved in to start tearing down the Gaza Solidarity Encampment at the University of California, Los Angeles on Thursday as the nationwide repression of college campus protests continued.

Cops in riot gear launched teargas and flashbangs on UCLA students protesting in solidarity with Gaza on Thursday morning. © ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP

Officers in riot gear moved in to start forcefully removing some barricades around the protest encampment and, CNN footage showed, with several protesters detained.



Cops used teargas and flashbangs on crowds who had gathered outside the encampment and chanted "Let them go!" an AFP journalist at the scene reported as helicopters hovered overhead.

"This is a peaceful protest, there are no counter-protestors tonight, so to call the police on them is despicable. This city should support them," LA resident Jack Bedrosian who came along to show support told AFP.

The large police presence, including California Highway Patrol and LAPD officers, came 24 hours after law enforcement was nowhere to be seen for hours while pro-Israel gangs violently attacked students in the encampment.

"There is a large police presence from multiple law enforcement agencies after outside mobs attacked peaceful student protestors last night with no one protecting them," LA City Controller Kenneth Mejia posted on social media site X from the campus earlier.

"Students now face police. We urge UCLA & City leaders to protect students, not do more harm."

UCLA said classes would be remote on Thursday and Friday due to the "emergency on campus," and warned students to avoid the protest area.