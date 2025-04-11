Joke of the Day for April 11, 2025: A funny to make you smile
Today's Joke of the Day is for the readers out there! Here's one to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why was a lion and a witch in the wardrobe?
Answer: It's Narnia business.
