Joke of the Day for April 12, 2025: A kitty silly to make you smile for Caturday

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Caturday! Here's a kitty silly to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: What do you call a cat that can get anything it wants?

Answer: Very purr-suasive.

