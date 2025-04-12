Joke of the Day for April 12, 2025: A kitty silly to make you smile for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Caturday! Here's a kitty silly to make you smile.
Question: What do you call a cat that can get anything it wants?
Answer: Very purr-suasive.
