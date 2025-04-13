Joke of the Day for April 13, 2025: A celebrity silly to make you smile
Today's Joke of the Day is a celebrity silly! Here's a funny to make you smile over what "The Rock" is cooking.
Joke of the Day
Question: What tools does Dwayne Johnson use to make greeting cards?
Answer: The Rock's paper scissors.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Behnam Norouzi