Joke of the Day for April 15, 2025: A Star Wars joke to make you smile
Today's Joke of the Day is a Star Wars silly! Here's one to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: How does Darth Vader like his coffee?
Answer: On the Dark Side.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Joshua Hoehne