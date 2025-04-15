Joke of the Day for April 15, 2025: A Star Wars joke to make you smile

Today's Joke of the Day is a Star Wars silly! Here's one to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: How does Darth Vader like his coffee?

Answer: On the Dark Side.

