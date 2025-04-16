Joke of the Day for April 16, 2025: Animal jokes to make you chuckle
Today's Joke of the Day is slithering with silly! Here'sss one to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why was the baby snake upset?
Answer: Someone took its rattle.
