Joke of the Day for April 16, 2026: A knock-knock joke to knock your socks off
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to with a knock-knock joke to knock your socks off! Here's one to quench your thirst with laughs.
Joke of the Day
Knock, knock.
Who’s there?
Thermos.Thermos who?
Thermos be a better knock-knock joke than this!
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Katherine Marchena