Joke of the Day for April 17, 2026: A knock-knock joke to knock you with silly!

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to with a knock-knock joke to knock your socks off with silly! Here's one to chuckle into the weekend.

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Joke of the Day for April 16, 2026: A knock-knock joke to knock your socks off

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

