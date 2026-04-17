Joke of the Day for April 17, 2026: A knock-knock joke to knock you with silly!
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to with a knock-knock joke to knock your socks off with silly! Here's one to chuckle into the weekend.
Joke of the Day
Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Dishes.
Dishes who?
Dishes a great time to tell you a joke.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Jannet Serhan