Joke of the Day for April 17, 2026: A knock-knock joke to knock you with silly!

Today's free joke of the day| LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to with a knock-knock joke to knock your socks off with silly! Here's one to chuckle into the weekend.

Joke of the Day

Knock, knock.

Who's there?

Dishes.

Dishes who?

Dishes a great time to tell you a joke.

Joke of the Day for April 17, 2026: A knock-knock joke to knock you with silly!
Joke of the Day for April 17, 2026: A knock-knock joke to knock you with silly!  © Unsplash/Jannet Serhan

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for April 16, 2026: A knock-knock joke to knock your socks off Joke of the Day for April 16, 2026: A knock-knock joke to knock your socks off
Joke of the Day for April 15, 2026: Ride into some funny Joke of the Day for April 15, 2026: Ride into some funny
Joke of the Night for April 14, 2026: Fishing for funny Joke of the Night for April 14, 2026: Fishing for funny
Joke of the Day for April 14, 2026: A biting funny Joke of the Day for April 14, 2026: A biting funny
Joke of the Night for April 13, 2026: Wind down with a laugh Joke of the Night for April 13, 2026: Wind down with a laugh
Joke of the Day for April 13, 2026: A cheesy funny Joke of the Day for April 13, 2026: A cheesy funny
Joke of the Night for April 12, 2026: A slithering silly Joke of the Night for April 12, 2026: A slithering silly
Joke of the Day for April 12, 2026: A laugh this Sunday Funday Joke of the Day for April 12, 2026: A laugh this Sunday Funday

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Jannet Serhan

More on Joke of the Day: